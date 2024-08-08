PUMA and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Reignite an Icon

PUMA, the global sportswear powerhouse, has unveiled its latest high-octane collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, celebrating the iconic AMG 300 CE 6.0, better known as “The Hammer.” This new PUMA x Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Collection fuses automotive heritage with contemporary fashion, paying homage to a vehicle that has profoundly influenced both the car and style industries.

“The Hammer” roared into the automotive scene in 1986, with its sleek design and a powerful AMG-modified V8 engine that delivered a staggering 283 kW. This beast of a car not only pushed the boundaries by breaking the 300 km/h speed barrier but also earned its legendary status. Today, PUMA channels this automotive icon’s legacy into a collection that exudes the raw power and stylish finesse of “The Hammer.”

The PUMA x Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Collection captures the spirit of “The Hammer” through bold colors, striking accents, and luxurious materials. Each piece reflects the car’s dynamic presence and timeless appeal. Highlight items, such as the pilot jacket and tracksuit, are more than just apparel—they are wearable tributes to a legend.

The pilot jacket, with its vibrant hues and bold detailing, mirrors the sleek and aggressive aesthetic of “The Hammer.” This design homage makes it a coveted piece for car enthusiasts and fashion lovers alike. Meanwhile, the tracksuit, crafted from premium fabrics, blends comfort and style, echoing the car’s seamless mix of luxury and performance.

“The Hammer” symbolizes more than just automotive excellence; it represents innovation and power that transcends into fashion and pop culture. The PUMA x Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Collection taps into this rich cultural fusion, offering pieces that honor “The Hammer’s” legacy while pushing the boundaries of modern fashion.

The PUMA x Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Collection is now available at selected PUMA stores and online at puma.com. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport or someone with a sharp eye for fashion, this collection offers something uniquely powerful, just like “The Hammer” itself.