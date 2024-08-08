A Look at the Top Eyewear Campaigns With Athletes

Over the past few years, luxury brands have turned to the world of sports to expand their reach and connect with a broader audience. Luxury brands are magnifying their presence in sports as an effective strategy for boosting international attention and targeting specific audiences. In the case of Prada, partnering with the Chinese football team led to an immediate spike in interest, with a single Weibo post of the team donning tailored Prada suits raking in 300 million views.

These collaborations are more than just marketing ploys; they signify a shift in how luxury brands perceive their role and audience. By aligning themselves with sports stars, these brands are tapping into athletes’ vast fan bases and leveraging their status to promote products that exude both style and functionality.

Similarly, the luxury eyewear industry has adopted this trend, enlisting top athletes to front their campaigns. These partnerships are strategic, targeting not just sports enthusiasts but also fashion-conscious consumers who look up to these athletes. So, here’s a closer look at some of the most notable athlete-backed eyewear campaigns that have captivated audiences worldwide.

Kylian Mbappé for Oakley

In early 2024, Oakley announced that it would once again partner with French football sensation Kylian Mbappé to launch a new sunglass design. Mbappé, who plays forward for La Liga club Real Madrid and captains the French national team, has previously created a limited-edition Signature Series collection with the brand, showcasing his effectiveness as a brand ambassador. Known for his speed, skill, and youthful energy, Mbappé perfectly embodies the Oakley brand, which prides itself on innovation and high-performance gear.

In the new campaign, Mbappé models Oakley sunglasses called the Latch Panel, a product that promises to revolutionise the way we experience vision and focus. The frames are lightweight yet durable, incorporating Oakley’s advanced lens technology that enhances clarity and reduces glare – ideal for both sports and everyday use. The sleek, modern design of the sunglasses reflects Mbappé’s stylish and practical approach to eyewear.

Dwyane Wade for Versace

NBA legend Dwyane Wade’s partnership with Versace exemplifies the fusion of luxury fashion and athletic excellence. Wade, known for his impeccable style and distinguished career, is the perfect ambassador for Versace; a brand loved for its modern and sensual aesthetic. In fact, the Spring Summer 2024 eyewear campaign marks the second time that Wade has been chosen as the face of the Italian luxury house.

Captured by the esteemed photographer Tim Elkaim, Wade models both Versace sunglasses and optical styles. Highlights of the new collection are the tortoiseshell VE4464 and duo-toned VE4465, which were first made available on Sunglass Hut. Notably, Wade also debuted Versace Profiles, a new project offering a personal look at talents associated with the brand. Wade’s profile exhibited his first NBA Championship ring, a photo of his youngest daughter Kaavia, and a camera.

Roger Federer for Oliver Peoples

Roger Federer, widely considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, has teamed up with Oliver Peoples to launch and model his very own line of eyewear. The six-piece RF x Oliver Peoples collection has paved the way for the tennis legend to establish himself in style space. It also marks a milestone for the eyewear brand, as the collection is Oliver People’s first-ever release of high-performance eyewear styles.

The highly anticipated collection includes four sunglasses and two shield frames. Per Oliver Peoples, each pair was crafted with comfort and ease in mind, featuring rubber grip nose pads and temple tips. The eyewear is also incredibly lightweight, with a maximum of 35 grams per pair. Federer’s influence is evident in elements like the number 8 plaque – representing his birthday, 8-8-81, and his number of Wimbledon titles.

The partnership between luxury eyewear brands and top athletes has proven to be a powerful marketing strategy, merging the worlds of fashion and sports. These collaborations serve to enhance each brand’s appeal while bringing a new level of functionality and style to their products. As luxury brands continue to explore the sports arena, we can expect more exciting and innovative collaborations that capture the imagination of consumers worldwide.