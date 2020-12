Discover FEAR OF GOD‘s Pre-Fall 2021 Collection that fuses luxury and simplicity, and brings both elegance and comfortability. Models Alton Mason and Donovan Wildfong star in the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Sebastian Kim. Styling is work of Mindy Le Brock, with set design from Heath Mattioli. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Rachel Lee, and makeup artist Karo Kangas.

