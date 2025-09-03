Nicholas Galitzine Leads Emporio Armani Accessories Campaign

Nicholas Galitzine, the actor known for his roles in films like Red, White, & Royal Blue and The Idea of You, has taken on a new role as the face of accessories for Emporio Armani. Before the release of his film Masters of the Universe in 2026, Galitzine fronts the brand’s Fall Winter 2025.26 campaign for eyewear, watches, and jewelry. Galitzine first collaborated with Emporio Armani as a Global Fragrance Ambassador, and this new campaign represents a continuation of that relationship.

Photographer Alasdair McLellan shot the campaign, capturing Galitzine in a classic English garden. The setting features historic architecture, providing a refined environment for the new accessories. In the campaign images, Galitzine models the latest collection, which includes an olive-toned watch, sunglasses, and various jewelry pieces. McLellan’s photography emphasizes cinematic close-ups and an overall sense of quiet sophistication. The images portray Galitzine in sleek silhouettes from the new collection, with each frame softened by the lush natural setting.

The collection introduces a range of new designs and features. The watch line expands with new colors, additional models, and improved functionalities. Meanwhile, the jewelry collection incorporates stainless steel elements and bi-color textures. These new items represent a dynamic update to the brand’s offerings, combining new approaches with its classic aesthetic.

This new campaign for eyewear, watches, and jewelry marks a significant step for Galitzine with Emporio Armani. The actor fits the brand’s image, which balances a sleek and modern approach with a sense of sophistication. Galitzine’s presence in the English garden, surrounded by historic buildings, creates a mood of conscious and current style, reflecting the direction Emporio Armani has been moving in. The timing of the campaign release coincides with Galitzine’s upcoming film premiere, further connecting him to major cultural moments. The partnership appears to be growing, suggesting that their work together will continue to evolve.