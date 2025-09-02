Ciao MMSCENE: Dillon Collins by Borislav Utjesinovic

Ciao MMSCENE returns with a new portrait series captured in Milan during the Spring Summer 2026 season, featuring London-born model Dillon Collins, lensed by fashion photographer Borislav Utjesinovic with an interview by our Editor-in-Chief Zarko Davinic.

Dillon was first scouted in London at the age of 13 but chose to wait before stepping into the industry. At 16 he moved to Milan, where he began working and made his debut at Armani’s runway. In 2025 he returned to the house with a leading role, opening and closing the Emporio Armani Spring Summer 2026 show.

He is represented by Select Model Management in London, Elite Models in Milan, The Face in Paris, and DSM Management in Hamburg.

Dillon has walked for brands such as Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani, Fendi, Versace, Thom Browne, Antonio Marras, Wooyoungmi, Drôle de Monsieur, and Pierre-Louis Mascia. He appeared in campaigns for Antonio Marras and Fielmann, and featured in editorials for Esquire Italia, Tatler UK, HERO Magazine, and Man About Town.

Model – @dillonnc

Photographer Borislav Utjesinovic – @borislavutjesinovic

Interview by Zarko Davinic – @zarkodavinic

