Eric Shyaka by Pat Supsiri for MMSCENE Exclusive

MMSCENE PORTRAITS features Eric Shyaka at FiveTwenty MGMT Sydney in a new session captured by photographer Pat Supsiri. Wearing pieces from Venroy and Earls Collection, Shyaka conveys a clean, assured presence that signals his potential as a rising face in the industry.

The portrait story follows a stripped-back approach, letting his quiet confidence and natural energy guide the imagery. With minimal styling and an emphasis on subtle expression, Shyaka emerges as a fresh talent ready to shape his path in fashion. Discover more of our exclusive MMSCENE story with model Eric Shyaka:

Photographer: Pat Supsiri

Model: Eric Shyaka at FiveTwenty MGMT Sydney