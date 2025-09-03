in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Pat Supsiri

Eric Shyaka by Pat Supsiri for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Pat Supsiri teams up with model Eric Shyaka for the latest MMSCENE exclusive story.

Eric Shyaka by Pat Supsiri

MMSCENE PORTRAITS features Eric Shyaka at FiveTwenty MGMT Sydney in a new session captured by photographer Pat Supsiri. Wearing pieces from Venroy and Earls Collection, Shyaka conveys a clean, assured presence that signals his potential as a rising face in the industry.

The portrait story follows a stripped-back approach, letting his quiet confidence and natural energy guide the imagery. With minimal styling and an emphasis on subtle expression, Shyaka emerges as a fresh talent ready to shape his path in fashion. Discover more of our exclusive MMSCENE story with model Eric Shyaka:

Eric Shyaka by Pat Supsiri

Eric Shyaka by Pat Supsiri

Eric Shyaka by Pat Supsiri

Eric Shyaka by Pat Supsiri

Photographer: Pat Supsiri
Model: Eric Shyaka at FiveTwenty MGMT Sydney

Written by Jana Kostic

