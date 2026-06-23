ETRO Spring Summer 2027 Reworks the Traveler’s Wardrobe

ETRO Men’s Spring Summer 2027 collection, Extraordinary Journeys, follows the idea of travel from India to Milan and onward to unknown destinations. Travel has defined ETRO since the house’s beginning, and the season returns to that origin through a train platform scene. A train waits on the track, luggage surrounds the space, and the men appear caught in the moment before departure.

The collection builds its character through men who dress with emotion and instinct. They use clothing to show feeling, temper and pleasure. Color drives the season, while stripes and Paisley bring two familiar ETRO codes into constant motion. The men mix garments with freedom, allowing print, texture and ornament to shape their personal language.

Archive foulard prints appear on silk shirts and jackets, giving the collection its title and linking the clothes to ETRO’s visual history. The wardrobe expands through madras, precious embroidery, 3D check sweaters, printed suede trench coats, laser cut suede shirt jackets and double faced silk dusters.

ETRO treats the suit with the ease of a shirt, while the shirt can become a jacket when needed. This approach softens traditional categories and gives the collection a natural rhythm. The clothes keep movement in mind, with forms that feel open, light and ready for travel.

Stripes move across shirts with clear graphic force. Paisley, one of ETRO’s essential signatures, appears in many versions throughout the collection. The house lets the motif meet other patterns, multiply across surfaces and bring energy to each look.

Accessories complete the image of ETRO’s travelers. Soft moccasins, mules and sandals ground the looks. Braided scarves wrap around the neck, while charms, silver bracelets and paper airplane pendants add small points of detail. Woven raffia caps give several outfits a seasonal lightness and extend the collection’s relaxed attitude.

Luggage also plays a central role. Arnica, the quintessential ETRO classic, covers the bags placed around the men on the platform. This detail connects the clothes directly to travel and gives the scene a practical anchor. The luggage turns the setting into part of the wardrobe, linking the body, the accessories and the idea of departure.