Malo Builds Spring Summer 2027 Around Knitwear and Color

Malo Spring Summer 2027, The Architecture of Lightness, develops the house’s restoration through knitwear, outerwear, tailoring, color and Italian technical knowledge. The collection focuses on lighter weights, lighter constructions and a softer contact with the body, while keeping the definition and form that identify Malo garments. The house treats lightness as a design principle, using material research to create clothes with precision, sensuality and a close relationship to the wearer.

Structure meets fluidity, expertise meets instinct, and discipline meets emotion. Architectural outerwear gives the collection shape and direction, while lighter constructions allow garments to follow the body with greater freedom. Malo uses this balance to create summer dressing with control, softness and confidence.

Knitwear leads the collection. For Spring Summer 2027, Malo draws on more than five decades of archive stitches, gauges and treatments, then applies that knowledge to contemporary silhouettes. The Canessa cable and the signature 2/28 cashmere braid bring cable constructions back into focus. English ribs, openwork, fully fashioned details and bi color ottoman knits show the house’s command of fine gauge techniques.

Inside Malo’s Emilia Romagna atelier, a rare vintage machine creates knits with exceptional lightness and exactitude. The machine produces pure silk ribs, cashmere capes with cocoon light volume and wool and silk constructions with an almost weightless hand.

Hand crocheted details from Puglia bring slow artisanal production into the collection. They appear on malfilé cashmere and cotton knits, ribbed surfaces and openwork pieces, adding texture and depth. Malo also pushes tradition through innovation. A diagonal jacquard recreates the appearance of denim while remaining entirely knitted, turning a familiar surface into a knitwear construction.

Ultra light technical nylon, slub viscose, water repellent coated linen and garment washed Japanese cotton denim appear with mélange mixes of cotton, silk and linen. These fabrics create naturally irregular surfaces with a lived in quality. Double face construction, a Malo specialism, reveals checked or contrasting interiors. Detachable knit collars and signature wooden toggles carry the house’s outerwear language into summer.

A nautical current gives the season another point of direction. Eyelets and slub viscose refer to sailing, while rope and ring closures introduce maritime function. Toggles draw from seafaring tradition and connect the collection’s outerwear codes with its summer materials.

The house treats cashmere as a field for chromatic expression, and Spring Summer 2027 extends that idea through saturated oranges, marine blues, sun bleached creams, soft naturals and earthen browns. Bi color pleating, mouliné stripes, striped intarsia and vanisé techniques let color move across each garment with control.

Discover Full Collection on DSCENE

Michelle Kessler-Sanders, CEO, describes Summer 2027 as an extension of Malo’s knitwear knowledge through lightness, movement and precision. The collection uses proportion, color and construction to turn cashmere and noble fibers into a full ready-to-wear language.