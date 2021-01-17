<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fendi Menswear design team with Silvia Venturini Fendi on helm is taking the winter season seriously, dazzling us with a slew of showstopping outerwear looks. The redefined puffer jackets shift the traditional lines, with Silvia and her Fendi team once again pulling a noteworthy design. No doubt, high street is already finding its way to knock off the new looks sent down the Fendi runway in Milan.

The new collection featured over forty new looks, focusing season appropriately on womenswear. Outerwear itself became more important than ever with pandemic restrictions most likely surrounding us. While fashion brands just as all of us are hoping for ease of the restrictions by the next winter the same have also seen a surge in statement outerwear pieces. While gathering indoor was likely limited or entirely prohibited a coat or a warm jacket found an entirely new meaning. Fendi team has definitely offered a slew of solutions.

Runway show was replaced with a fast-paced runway video without any audience. The striking cast has featured a slew of models on the rise.

Discover all the looks from Fendi Menswear Fall Winter 2021 collection in our gallery:

Concept and video by Nico Vascellari

Music by Not Waving

Vocals by Silvia Venturini Fendi

Curated by Michel Gaubert

Guest artist Noel Fielding

Design and production Bureau Betak & Bureau Future

Models: Ahmadou Gueye, Albert Beilinson, Alexander Carey Morgan, Alexander Gudmundsson, Anthon Wellsjo, Aramish Mangi, Benoit Michel, Braien Vaiksaar, Callum Heslop, Cheikh Niang, Daan Duez, Eduards Kraule, Jeranimo van Russel, Jethro Sapon, Jibriil Ollow, Jie Zheng, Jonas Glöer, Jonathan Tidika, Kaissan Ibrahima, Malick Bodian, Nagga Baldina, Niccolò Geuna, Ottawa Kwami, Rudolfs Valbergs, Shin Dongyeon, Sin Shengmo, Tamsir Thiam, Yura Nakano