Rob Rausch Links Up with Kosas for Beauty Campaign

Rob Rausch moves further into the beauty space as the face of the latest Kosas launch, Lip Pulse. The Traitors winner and former Love Island USA contestant takes on a central role in the campaign, marking his second major beauty partnership following his appearance on a MAC Cosmetics x Sephora billboard in Times Square.

Rausch first gained recognition through Love Island USA before expanding his profile with a win on season four of The Traitors, where his strategic approach and on-screen presence drew wide attention. His reach extends across social platforms, where he shares content tied to his daily life and interests, attracting a large following and strengthening his position beyond television.

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Kosas directs the campaign toward Rausch’s growing fan base, shaping the concept around a specific kind of online attention. The brand frames the project through an emotional tone that reflects how audiences engage with him across platforms. Instead of presenting a standard beauty format, the campaign focuses on tension, anticipation, and attraction, using Rausch’s screen presence to carry that direction.

The concept centers on the idea of yearning, a theme that has gained traction across social media. Kosas channels this through the pacing and tone of the campaign, using Rausch’s image to sustain interest and maintain focus on the product.

Rausch’s involvement reflects a continued expansion of his public profile beyond television. His appearance in the MAC Cosmetics x Sephora billboard placed him in a high-visibility retail setting, and this new partnership builds on that momentum. Through Kosas, he enters a campaign that relies on personality-driven engagement, where recognition and audience response influence how the product is received.