GUCCI Resort 2022 Ready To Wear Menswear Collection

Fashion designer Alessandro Michele presented GUCCI Resort 2022 Ready To Wear Collection at the iconic Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard. The ‘Love Parade’ collection embodies Michele’s love of old Hollywood, and its glitz and glamour.

That was my escape, my desertion. Down in that tiny speck in the world, HOLLYWOOD seemed a bright and shiny star. Nine letters dripping with desire. – Alessandro Michele

Inspired by his mother, who worked in the film industry as an assistant in a production company, and all the stories she told him, Michele created an alluring collection that mixes the old Hollywood glamour with contemporary Los Angeles style. Back then, we lived in a squat in the outskirts of Rome. I needed to be able to breathe. Those subversive tales helped me in piercing the grayness. – he remembers.

All around these demigods unfolds the city of angels, where a blessed light streams throughout. This is where I met the most peculiar people, out of time, refractory to any idea of order. I have always observed them as in procession at the slopes of the acropolis of dreams. Eager to offer themselves as gifts of uniqueness. A parade of enchanted and deeply free beings that go across a land where neither past nor future reside: only the miracle of the imaginative flair. Mum always told me about it: Los Angeles shines in its own magic, which is timeless; it’s a place that brushes the divinities, becoming a mythology of the possible. – Alessandro Michele

