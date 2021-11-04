LANVIN Spring Summer 2022 Collection

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fashion designer Bruno Sialelli presented LANVIN Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that explores travel as an indulgence and an extravagance. The collection was introduced through a fashion film directed by Helmi. The stars of the film are Alyda Grace, HyunJi Shin, Luv Resval, Lucas El Bali, and Jodeci.

The collection is inspired by the brand’s archives as well as with the 1990s style, and the glamour of travel in the past. For the season French fashion house also revisits and reimagines the 1970s Lanvin ‘JL’ monogram.

Lanvin’s home is Paris: this travelogue exports the values and signatures of the oldest Parisian fashion house to different corners of the world, expressing a style that is quintessentially Lanvin. This includes both Jeanne Lanvin, and her successors – micro-florals and couture silhouettes reflect the mid-century work of Antonio Castillo, contemporary of Balenciaga and Dior, the Lanvin logo an evolution of that created by Jules-François Crahay in the 1970s. This heritage is another trip – it marks the journey of the house since its birth in 1889. Expressing an idea of Lanvin that travels through both space and time, fabrics are frequently precious, colors delicate and feminine – pastel shades that seem bleached by the sun or lightened by water, but also echo Lanvin’s signature 1920s hues.

Creative direction: Bruno Sialelli

Film director: Helmi

Production: Division

Styling: Carlos Nazario

Hair: Yann Turchi

Make-up: Cécile Paravina

Casting models: Rachel Chandler

Models: Alyda Grace, HyunJi Shin, Luv Resval, Lucas El Bali and Jodeci