Zhang Linghe Joins Gucci as Newest Ambassador

Gucci has recently appointed Chinese actor Zhang Linghe as its latest brand ambassador, adding another distinguished name to its growing roster. The luxury brand, part of the Kering group, announced this news on Monday, highlighting its dedication to combining high fashion with influential and diverse talents worldwide. Zhang Linghe, known for his compelling performances in popular TV series, joins a prestigious lineup of celebrities that embody Gucci’s unique aesthetic and innovative spirit.

Zhang Linghe’s acting career took off in 2020 with leading roles in “Maiden Holmes” and “Sparkle Love.” His swift rise to fame has been marked by memorable performances in hit TV series such as “My Journey to You” and “Love Between Fairy and Devil.” This impressive trajectory has solidified his status as a major figure in the entertainment industry, attracting the attention of global luxury brands like Gucci.

In 2024, Zhang Linghe’s role in “Story of Kunning Palace” earned him a nomination for Lead Actor of the Year at the Weibo Awards, underscoring his commitment. His collaboration with Gucci is poised to be a mutually beneficial one, merging his creative talent with the brand’s distinctive fashion vision. Linghe’s widespread appeal and charisma make him a perfect representative for Gucci’s sophisticated and forward-thinking image.

Upon his appointment, Zhang Linghe expressed his excitement about working with Gucci’s creative director, Sabato De Sarno. He remarked, “I am captivated by the aesthetic world woven by the creative director, Sabato De Sarno, and I look forward to collaborating with Gucci in the future to bring more personal expressions of fashion and art, and to convey this unique aesthetic vision.” This partnership is anticipated to infuse fresh and dynamic perspectives into Gucci’s campaigns and collections.

Recently, Linghe attended the Gucci Cruise 2025 fashion show in London, further showcasing his connection with the brand. His appearance at the event not only highlighted his personal style but also reinforced his emerging role within Gucci’s narrative. As he embraces this new ambassadorial role, fans and fashion enthusiasts eagerly await how his style will both shape and be shaped by Gucci’s future collections.

Gucci’s strategy of aligning with influential stars such as Zhang Linghe, along with Thai actors and singers Putthipong Assaratanakul (Billkin) and Gulf (Kanawut Traipipattanapong), and Chinese actor Song Weilong, underscores the brand’s commitment to cultural diversity and global appeal. Through these strategic partnerships, Gucci continues to solidify its position as a leader in the luxury fashion industry, celebrating a blend of tradition and modernity.