Jin, a member of the famous K-pop group BTS, has been announced as the latest global brand ambassador for Gucci. Known for his style and magnetic personality, Jin is expected to bring a fresh and dynamic presence to the luxury brand. His partnership with Gucci aligns with the brand’s values of individuality and authenticity, as emphasized by Gucci’s creative director, Sabato De Sarno.

Jin’s appointment comes shortly after completing his mandatory military service in South Korea, marking his return to the global stage with a major endorsement. Gucci has expressed excitement over this collaboration, praising Jin’s unique ability to connect with people through his music and style. This partnership is part of Gucci’s broader strategy to redefine its image, with Jin featured prominently in various Gucci campaigns and events.

As a global ambassador, Jin will represent Gucci’s menswear designs, furthering his status as a fashion icon. His involvement with Gucci also shows the growing influence of K-pop stars in the global fashion industry, widening the brand’s reach and appeal to younger, diverse audiences.