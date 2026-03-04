S.COUPS and Corey Mylchreest Lead BOSS Spring Summer 2026 Campaign

BOSS launches its Spring Summer 2026 campaign with S.COUPS and Corey Mylchreest. The project carries the message “Be the Next,” a concept focused on ambition, confidence, and the drive to influence others through personal direction.

Photographer Mikael Jansson creates the visual language of the campaign under the creative direction of Trey Laird and Team Laird. The imagery unfolds within a luminous white set where light and shadow define the environment.

S.COUPS returns to BOSS as ambassador after appearing in the Fall Winter 2025 campaign and closing the BOSS runway presentation during Milan Fashion Week. The artist maintains global recognition through his work with the K-pop group SEVENTEEN. His presence within the campaign strengthens the relationship between BOSS and contemporary music culture while reaching an international audience that follows his work across performance, fashion, and digital platforms.

Corey Mylchreest joins the campaign as an actor whose career continues to expand through widely recognized screen roles. The London-born performer gained international attention through his portrayal of King George in the Netflix series Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story. He later appeared in the political thriller Hostage and the romantic film My Oxford Year.

Alongside clothing from the Spring Summer 2026 collection, the campaign introduces licensed accessories including BOSS Watches, Jewelry, and Eyewear. The Spring Summer 2026 collection will arrive in BOSS stores worldwide, on the BOSS website, and through selected wholesale partners.