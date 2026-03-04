Matières Fécales Fall Winter 2026 Studies Wealth and Power

Designers Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran present Matières Fécales Fall Winter 2026, The One Percent, a collection that examines power and the structures that define social hierarchy. The concept draws from their personal histories. Bhaskaran grew up in Montréal’s working-class Cartierville, while Dalton spent her childhood in affluent Westmount. Their contrasting upbringings, public and private schooling, shaped their early understanding of class, race, and social mobility.

A childhood memory shapes the collection’s starting point. Bhaskaran recalls waiting at a bus stop during a harsh Canadian winter while a sports car paused nearby with a family inside. The moment exposed a stark contrast between two everyday realities. Dalton reflects that she might have been in a similar car during her own childhood, adding that comfort linked to wealth often hides its complications.

The One Percent studies luxury as a system that creates aspiration while also producing distance. Entry into elite spaces can generate authority and security while leaving others outside those structures. Dalton and Bhaskaran translate these tensions into a runway structured through three tableaux. Each segment explores a different form of power. The first investigates archetypes associated with wealth. The second addresses collective identity and shared support. The third considers the future through figures connected to longevity and influence.

The opening sequence presents a bourgeois family. Dalton and Bhaskaran reinterpret high-class attire through their distorted view of glamour. The designers describe this approach as a “Fecalized” New Look. A billionaire character appears wrapped in a severe cashmere shoulder cape marked by a cross-shaped pocket opening.

Daywear in the same tableau features masks that conceal the wearer’s gaze. The designers select fabrics associated with luxury wardrobes. Wrap coats appear in double-faced cashmere. Tailored garments use Prince of Wales cloth produced in Manchester.

The second tableau turns toward community. Since their first Paris presentation last year, Matières Fécales has gained a following often described as a cult audience. Supporters identify strongly with the label’s values and aesthetic language. Dalton and Bhaskaran translate that connection into garments worn by friends and collaborators. Jersey hoodie capes appear with elongated kangaroo pockets and introduce silhouettes shaped by collective identity. These pieces oppose the codes presented in the opening sequence and reflect resistance to rigid social expectations.

The final tableau explores figures associated with time and longevity. Dalton leads this section titled The Immortals. Dalton and Bhaskaran refer to individuals who pursue extended life through scientific research. Bryan Johnson represents that approach through his dedication to internal health and the extension of human life.

Discover Full Collection on DSCENE

The Fall Winter 2026 presentation also returns to a project developed during the designers’ time in fashion school. Twelve years earlier, mentor Milan Tanedjikov asked students to imagine fashion in 2026, a brief Dalton and Bhaskaran titled The One Percent. Tanedjikov attends the show front row as the collection revisits a silhouette originally drawn for that early proposal.