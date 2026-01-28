Taylor Zakhar Perez fronts a new Lacoste underwear campaign, marking his second year as a face of the brand. After drawing attention last year with his debut as a Lacoste ambassador, the actor returns with a fresh setting and a refined approach. The campaign unfolds inside a gym and locker room shaped by control and routine.

Shot in Paris by photographer Angelo Pennetta, the campaign unfolds across a gym space familiar to athletes. The locker room serves as the primary setting, grounding the imagery in routine, preparation, and physical focus. Director Simon Cahn brings motion to the narrative through film, while stylist Jason Bolden shapes the wardrobe to reflect both the brand’s identity and Zakhar Perez’s personal presence.

Lacoste introduces this campaign as a continuation of a collaboration that began in January 2025. From the outset, the partnership carried the promise of longevity, and the new underwear campaign builds on that foundation. For the second consecutive year, Zakhar Perez lends his acting experience to the project, allowing performance and personality to guide the imagery.

Within Pennetta’s frame, Zakhar Perez appears at ease in the locker room, a space tied to routine and transition. The film balances clean visuals with light humor, presenting a version of masculinity rooted in movement, self-awareness, and discipline. The silhouettes combine fashion with the brand’s long-standing sporting codes.

Zakhar Perez has described his alignment with the brand as natural. He approaches life with optimism and invests fully in what matters to him, qualities he sees reflected in Lacoste. The brand’s mix of elegance and sporting drive resonates with his own outlook, creating a sense of coherence between subject and label.

Throughout the campaign, Zakhar Perez wears a range of looks selected to echo Lacoste’s design language alongside his own style preferences. The locker room setting holds particular meaning for Zakhar Perez, who approaches athletic spaces with intention. Entering such a room signals a shift toward concentration and readiness, while leaving it brings relief and satisfaction after effort.

Competition also shapes his mindset, though he directs it inward. Rather than measuring himself against others, he focuses on progress over time, guided by a lesson from his father about surpassing the person he was the day before.

Music and movement add another layer to the project. The campaign references Zakhar Perez’s interest in dance and sound, elements that have followed him since childhood. Music operates as a constant presence in his life, capable of triggering memory and shifting mood.