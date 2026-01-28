BED j.w. FORD Presents ‘Roman’ Fall Winter 2026 Collection

BED j.w. FORD introduces its Fall Winter 2026 collection Roman through an attention to presence shaped by movement, restraint, and the everyday city. The collection begins with an image rather than a declaration. A solitary man moves through urban space, seen briefly at a morning station, then again at a crossing as daylight fades. He passes without interruption. The long coat he wears carries weight, though it never seeks attention. Wind alters the fabric’s pace while the body remains steady. The figure suggests a sensitivity suspended between youth and maturity, advancing with quiet resolve.

Shinpei Yamagishi positions Roman within a present defined by efficiency and convenience. Systems designed for optimization promise ease and approval, yet they produce friction beneath their surface. The designer acknowledges his participation in these structures while remaining aware of their limits. He describes a tension drawn from the space between longing and lived reality. Rather than offering explanation, the collection responds through acceptance. It adopts quiet resistance as a posture suited to an era shaped by smooth surfaces and constant affirmation.

Large stoles sway with a measured rhythm, registering motion as expression rather than embellishment. Jackets appear disciplined when still, yet subtle impressions emerge beneath the shoulders as the wearer moves. The silhouette becomes legible only through gesture. A slit-style inner pocket briefly reveals a hand, recalling the presence of a kimono without direct quotation. Adjustable rubber straps at the cuffs allow sleeves to shift freely, placing intention and unpredictability into conversation between garment and body.

Trousers form through irregular tucks that disrupt symmetry, while a concealed drawstring gathers fabric according to individual wear. From a distance, the gilet reads as familiar. At closer range, deviation appears. A contrasting fabric frames the neckline. Pleats remain hidden at the back, absent from the front view. In a moment that favors exposure, this decision to withhold becomes deliberate. Denim woven with silk introduces a softened surface with a subtle nap, altering expectation through touch.

Orange carries the tone of a sunset seen through mist. Black drifts away from absoluteness, resembling shadows that lengthen as evening approaches. Checks enter with quiet certainty, anchoring the palette in daily experience rather than abstraction.

Yamagishi connects Roman to work shaped by human hands. He reflects on standing at a threshold, questioning whether such practices will persist a hundred years from now. This uncertainty guides the collection toward another understanding of elegance, one that accepts repetition and return as natural conditions. Dreams and reality occupy the same terrain, moving in cycles that withdraw and reappear.