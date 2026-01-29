Sam Webb Leads Brioni Spring Summer 2026 Campaign

Sam Webb fronts the Brioni Spring Summer 2026 campaign, anchoring a visual narrative set amidst the solemn architecture of Rome. Brioni unveils this campaign to capture an atmosphere illuminated by Roman sunsets. Beams of light cut through the surroundings. A warm, desaturated color palette defines the aesthetic. This specific quality of light evokes the character of the Eternal City.

The campaign relies on a refined interplay of light and shadow. The images explore how illumination shapes surfaces. Light defines the proportions of the garments. This approach results in visuals that feel intimate.

Webb projects an innate, effortless elegance. His presence reflects the central theme of the collection. The designs prioritize a relaxed approach to contemporary tailoring.

The selection features key pieces suited to this environment. A soft suede jacket stands out as a focal point. This piece represents the union of technical expertise and tactile refinement. The texture interacts with the ambient light. The designers utilized lightweight fabrics such as Solaro to construct the garments. Deconstructed jackets define the silhouette. The iconic Soffio style exemplifies this technique. Sartorial outerwear completes the wardrobe. The light enhances the texture of these materials and reveals the tonal depth within the fabric.

This campaign honors measured beauty and offers a vision of contemporary elegance. Roman light provides the most authentic expression for this perspective.