Louis Vuitton has unveiled the Men’s SS26 Formalwear campaign with English footballer and Friend of the House Jude Bellingham as its face. Recognized for his influence on style within the sports arena, Bellingham reflects the elegance and personal expression central to Pharrell Williams’ approach to menswear. The campaign presents a selection of refined formalwear designed with precision tailoring, modern details, and versatility for various occasions.

The Spring Summer 2026 lineup includes businesswear, contemporary tailoring, and evening attire crafted with fine workmanship. Bellingham appears in workwear-inspired suits that carry classic lines and a refined silhouette. The collection reinterprets the House’s tailoring codes, with new essentials offered in marine blue patina and additional understated shades, suited to the needs of business, leisure, and formal settings.

This season’s formalwear delivers an updated wardrobe with structured jackets, sharply cut trousers, and fabrics selected for their depth and quality. Designed for men who value purposeful clothing, the pieces move easily from daytime to evening engagements.

Accessories from the refreshed LV Aerogram line complete the tailored looks. The updated range introduces softer shapes, subtle signatures, and supple waxy grained calf leather noted for its durability. Features include leather straps, detailed trimmings, and matte tone-on-tone hardware with reinforced topstitching. New and updated designs, such as the Boarding Messengers, Keepalls in 50 and 35 sizes, and the Duo Pouch, are made with flexibility in mind for use in travel, work, and daily life.

The Aerogram pieces share the same design discipline as the garments, offering resilience alongside understated refinement. Their construction and materials align with the collection’s vision, ensuring a cohesive connection between clothing and accessories.

Arnaud Lajeunie photographed the campaign, while Robbie Mailer-Howat directed the video. Styling by Matthew Henson places Bellingham in looks that convey both ease and authority, emphasizing the role of the modern gentleman in combining established codes with current demands. The Men’s Spring Summer 2026 Formalwear collection will arrive in Louis Vuitton stores on August 28, 2025.