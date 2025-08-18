Y-3 Brings Innovation and Style to FW25 Tennis Collection

Y-3 enters the late-season spotlight with a tennis collection built for elite competition and clear visual punch. The FW25 drop premieres on court in New York and lands as a full head-to-toe system, covering footwear, apparel, and accessories for athletes who want sharp aesthetics with zero compromise on performance.

The range lifts its graphic language from Suibokuga, the Japanese ink technique that inspires prints with the depth of fossilized amber. Clean, straight lines give the pieces a precision feel, while asymmetric cuts and vivid artwork add controlled tension. The result reads athletic first and immediately identifiable on camera, which matters when matches run under stadium lights.

Fabric choice anchors the performance story. Y-3 specifies adidas CLIMACOOL materials that move sweat off the skin fast, so players stay cool and focused during long exchanges. Designers add small but meaningful build details that serve the match. Hidden front zippers reduce distraction around the neckline, skirt linings include inner panties that hold tennis balls securely, and integrated inner bras add targeted support.

Hero pieces set the tone for both sides of the locker room. The Y-3 WOW Dress carries the ink-style print as it wraps corners and edges, while the Y-3 Tennis FreeLift T-Shirt Pro for men pairs a clean chest with Y-3 branding at the left side and graphic hits placed where motion won’t distort them. Each garment treats graphics as part of function, not ornament.

On foot, Y-3 recalibrates proven adidas court platforms through Yohji Yamamoto’s lens. The lineup includes Defiant Speed 2, Avacourt 2, Adizero Ubersonic 5, Barricade 13, and Adizero Cybersonic 2. Athletes can match silhouettes to style and movement patterns without stepping outside a unified visual system. Black-and-white anchors let the Suibokuga motifs do the talking.

Michael Hauptman shoots the campaign and keeps focus on the hours that build champions rather than the single point that ends a match. Late-night training frames the story. Sweat, recovery, repetition, and intent replace confetti shots. adidas Tennis athletes take the lead in front of the lens, including Sascha Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Jakub Menšík, with Jessica Pegula and Iva Jovic rounding out the cast. The images show the kit under real strain and give each piece a role within the routine.

For players and fans, the message lands the same. Choose gear that feels engineered for work and reads as design, not decoration. Y-3 delivers that balance through disciplined cuts, art-driven surfaces, and tech that earns its place on court. The collection never reaches for flash that slows you down; it builds a consistent look that holds under speed.

Y-3 FW25 Tennis releases on August 15 at 4pm CET at adidas.com/Y-3.