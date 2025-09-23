Backstage Moments at New York Men’s Day SS26

New York Men’s Day opened the men’s calendar on September 11, marking its 24th season with a showcase that has become a cornerstone of the city’s fashion week. The program introduced eight labels in two sessions, creating a day that framed both new voices and established presences. The SS26 lineup featured Archie, Clara Son, Peak Lapel, Bryan Jimenez, Max Esmail, Joseph McRae, Oxblood Zebra, and the FIT MW25 Collective, bringing together eight perspectives that reflected the diversity and ambition of New York’s menswear scene.

Backstage, photographer Elys Berroteràn captured backstage moments for MMSCENE, providing a glimpse into the creative process behind this years showcase.

For founder Agentry PR’s Erin Hawker, the continued relevance of New York Men’s Day remains personal. Reflecting on the 24th season, she noted how the project has shaped her connection to the industry. “New York Men’s Day will always be a project that has given me a great sense of affirmation, and to see the program evolve, pivot, and grow with an ever-changing climate is something I’m proud to see come to life,” she said.

The 24th season of New York Men’s Day not only introduced collections but also reaffirmed the event’s identity as the official kickoff to fashion week in New York. With eight brands presenting in one day and global names joining the lineup, the showcase confirmed its importance within the calendar.