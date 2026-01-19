Backstage at Pronounce Fall Winter 2026.27 Show

Photographer Sohom Das captured behind-the-scenes moments at the Pronounce Fall Winter 2026.27 show, held on 17 January 2026 during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week, exclusively for DSCENE Magazine.

The collection takes inspiration from the Yingxian Wooden Pagoda in Shanxi, China. Designers Yushan Li and Jun Zhou reference the pagoda’s verticality, structure, and balance to shape the visual language of their garments. These architectural elements guide the collection’s cuts and silhouettes, creating a dialogue between heritage and modernity.

Chinese duo Li and Zhou apply precise tailoring and sculptural design to interpret traditional craftsmanship in a contemporary context. Each piece reflects an engineered approach, emphasizing structure and proportion. The Pronounce Fall Winter 2026.27 collection demonstrates the duo’s continued focus on translating architectural forms into a forward-thinking wardrobe, maintaining a clear connection to cultural inspiration while exploring modern silhouettes.