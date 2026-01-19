in Backstage, Exclusive, Fall Winter 2026.27, Menswear, Milano Fashion Week

Backstage at Pronounce Fall Winter 2026.27 Show

Discover behind the scene moments captured by Sohom Das

Pronounce
Photo © Sohom Das for DSCENE Magazine

Photographer Sohom Das captured behind-the-scenes moments at the Pronounce Fall Winter 2026.27 show, held on 17 January 2026 during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week, exclusively for DSCENE Magazine.

BACKSTAGE

The collection takes inspiration from the Yingxian Wooden Pagoda in Shanxi, China. Designers Yushan Li and Jun Zhou reference the pagoda’s verticality, structure, and balance to shape the visual language of their garments. These architectural elements guide the collection’s cuts and silhouettes, creating a dialogue between heritage and modernity.

Pronounce
Photo © Sohom Das for DSCENE Magazine
Backstage
Photo © Sohom Das for DSCENE Magazine

Chinese duo Li and Zhou apply precise tailoring and sculptural design to interpret traditional craftsmanship in a contemporary context. Each piece reflects an engineered approach, emphasizing structure and proportion. The Pronounce Fall Winter 2026.27 collection demonstrates the duo’s continued focus on translating architectural forms into a forward-thinking wardrobe, maintaining a clear connection to cultural inspiration while exploring modern silhouettes.

backstageexclusiveFW26MenswearMFW

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Ana Markovic

Dsquared2 Fall Winter 2026 Built for the Slopes

Qasimi Fall Winter 2026 Collection Shaped by Memory