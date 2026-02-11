Discover Louis Vuitton Spring 2026 Collection

Luxury house Louis Vuitton presents its Men’s Spring 2026 collection as a hybrid wardrobe shaped for a season in transition. Under Pharrell Williams, the House connects tailoring, textile development, and sport references within a cohesive spring direction.

Color leads the shift. Core menswear tones interact with muted earth shades, fiery gem hues, and softer notes such as French vanilla, sky blue, and lilac. This spectrum refreshes refined silhouettes and supports the collection’s transitional character. Formalwear adapts easily to varied occasions, maintaining structure while introducing seasonal energy.

Surface treatment drives much of the visual language. Plackets feature VVN leather tabs inspired by Louis Vuitton bags. Rivets and perforations construct floral interpretations of the Monogram. The LV Flower X-Ray motif appears in print and jacquard, examining spring themes through a technical filter. Gingham transforms into Damier Picnic, linking a House code with workwear references. The Blooming Monogram overlays dimensional florals through embroidery, overprinting, and rhinestone applications.

Denim anchors the everyday wardrobe. Lightweight matching blouson and shorts sets establish a relaxed option, while jackets and trousers in overdyed Monogram jacquard reinforce graphic structure. Cotton twill receives embossed treatments. Knit and piqué polo shirts incorporate Damier or Monogram textures directly into the fabric surface.

Outerwear reinforces versatility. Suede and nylon-and-leather track jackets appear alongside reversible blousons embossed or perforated with Damier and Monogram details. Jersey athleisure includes a contrasting zippered Monogram nylon pocket. Sweatshirts, hoodies, and reversible hooded blousons feature printed, embroidered, or embossed insignias with color blocking that references spring energy. Swim trunks carry a triangular Damier Heritage patch and LV emblem placed along one edge.

Accessories extend the floral narrative. Leather-accented Monogram Denim bags, pochettes, and organizers appear in jacquard with an intermittent floral pattern. A metal watering can–shaped charm replaces the standard leather nametag. The lineup includes the Keepall 50, Nil NM, Christopher MM, Vagabond Hobo MM, Speedy 30B, Speedy 18B, Rush Bumbag, Locker Dopp Kit, Pochette Voyage Souple, Pochette Cles XS, and Pocket Organizer.

A dedicated capsule of wallets and card holders revisits the LV Flower Monogram on brown canvas through painted blooms that twist into interlocking L and V letters. Interiors feature a hot-stamped watering can illustration.

New silhouettes sharpen the accessories offer. A Mini Shopper Tote in woven pink and green leather references a market bag while reworking Damier with embroidered logo threads. A watering can–shaped bag in brown Monogram canvas and VVN leather includes a pivoting top handle and adjustable detachable strap. Gold hardware, red painted edges, yellow stitching, and a perforated spout reinforce its sculptural character. A zippered lid opens into a spacious interior.

Footwear completes the spring direction. The LV Sunset Thong presents a sandal with Blooming Monogram animation on the insole and topstitching inspired by classic bag construction. The Portofino Mule and LV Easy arrive in denim variations, with LV Easy also available in perforated buckled suede in open-toe, clog, and Maryjane formats.

Sneakers draw from skate, running, and basketball references. The LV Tilted features gingham or floral-embroidered Monogram Denim. The LV Buttersoft references 1960s silhouettes in smooth leather printed with the hyperreal Blooming Monogram. The LV Trainer appears in color-inflected white achieved through a special dyeing process or embroidered with yellow-centered flowers gathered into a focused design element.

The collection will arrive in stores on March 19th, 2026, extending current in-store offerings with a renewed seasonal focus.