Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2026 Men’s Trunk Edition

Louis Vuitton introduces the Fall Winter 2026 Men’s Trunk Edition under the direction of Pharrell Williams, launching February 5, 2026. Named after the House’s first creation, the canvas trunk crafted in 1854, the collection channels Louis Vuitton’s enduring savoir-faire into a transitional men’s wardrobe built on precision, refinement, and pragmatic elegance.

The Trunk Edition positions itself as a complete day-to-evening offering. A modern casual silhouette carries an understated formality, expressed through garments designed for a trans-seasonal climate. The palette stays restrained in natural tones of beige, blue, brown, and black. Each piece bears a leather-inspired tag embossed with a written inscription outlining the Trunk Edition’s ethos of endurance, reinforcing the collection’s conceptual throughline.

Relaxed tailoring anchors the wardrobe. Suits in breathable silk-wool canvas balance durability with refinement, while silk-cashmere blends introduce lightness. Double-face wool-cashmere blazers appear unlined for flexibility and ease. Off-duty staples elevate the weekend register: a light trucker jacket and hooded blouson in velvety nubuck, a knitted hoodie in double-face cashmere, and a cotton-silk denim work suit that unites toughness with tailored precision.

Urban propositions extend the narrative. A double-face silk-blend field jacket, brushed-cashmere coat, and water-repellent wool-blend workwear jacket define a city-oriented lineup. Shirts in soft-touch cotton-silk chambray and multi-stripe cashmere-silk twill support layering. A laidback suit built from an overshirt and matching trousers in double-face cotton-silk crêpe offers contemporary structure with fluid movement.

Trousers in cotton-silk double gabardine, slightly brushed for a peach-like hand feel, maintain a structured yet graceful silhouette. Knitwear ranges from rib-knit cashmere cardigans and jumpers to long- and short-sleeved polos in superfine blends of cashmere, silk, and wool, alongside Damier-patterned silk-cotton piqué. A silk-and-cotton T-shirt completes the core wardrobe.

The Trunk Edition extends into leather goods through LV Touch, a new line of men’s bags founded on refined utility. Crafted from supple grained calfskin with suede accents and linings, the collection includes four essential silhouettes. A tonal suede front pocket with topstitched V detail references Gaston-Louis Vuitton’s V blazon, while a V-shaped carabiner introduces a utilitarian accent. The Steamer 30 reinterprets the early 1900s foldable travel bag in softened form. The reversible Verso Hobo offers dual expressions within a single design, enhanced by a multi-use hook and interior pouch. The Steamer Backpack and Delta Slingbag complete the lineup with adaptable functionality.

Footwear centers on three models. The LV Croisette loafer arrives in black or cognac waxed calf leather with a lightweight rubber sole and half-flower Monogram buckle. The LV Horizon slipper employs sacchetto construction in Buttersoft leather or nubuck calf. The LV Soft suede slip-on sneaker features elastic detailing and a memory foam insole for comfort.

With the Fall Winter 2026 Men’s Trunk Edition, Pharrell Williams distills Louis Vuitton’s travel heritage into a disciplined, versatile wardrobe that moves between city and country, weekday and weekend, structure and ease.