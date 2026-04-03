Jackson Wang and Future Lead Louis Vuitton’s Speedy P9 Narrative

Louis Vuitton approaches the Speedy P9 through a precise shift in perspective. Instead of centering the bag as an object, the campaign places attention on what it carries. “In My Bag” builds a series of controlled compositions where personal belongings define the narrative, led by Jackson Wang, Future, Jeremy Allen White, Jude Bellingham, LeBron James, and Victor Wembanyama.

The Speedy remains one of the house’s most established forms, introduced in the 1930s as a compact travel companion. Under Pharrell Williams, the model shifts toward a more tactile and contemporary direction. The Speedy P9 takes its name from Pont-Neuf in Paris, linking the design to a specific moment within the house’s recent history. The construction relies on calfskin that undergoes double tanning and drum milling, creating a surface that feels soft yet structured, with a finish that reacts to handling over time.

Each participant approaches the bag through a distinct set of objects. Jeremy Allen White fills his green Speedy P9 with a newspaper, notebook, cap, and small daily essentials, forming a composition shaped by routine. Jude Bellingham uses his red version to carry items tied to movement and performance, including aviators, travel documents, a jersey, and fragrance. These selections define the bag as part of an active schedule rather than a static accessory.

Future’s blue Speedy P9 introduces a mix of scale and material, placing a tennis racquet alongside jewelry, sweets, and a change of sneakers. LeBron James presents a different configuration through his yellow version, where golf balls and tees sit next to grooming products, reflecting a balance between preparation and recovery. Both approaches frame the bag as a flexible system that adapts to different rhythms.

Jackson Wang’s pink Speedy P9 moves toward process and memory. Headphones, music notation, and a Polaroid photograph of family create a link between work and personal reference points, while smaller objects such as a Rubik’s Cube and miniature sneaker add layers of meaning. Victor Wembanyama completes the series with a teal version that includes a mini basketball, cards, and headphones, combining elements tied to both profession and habit.

Photographed by Thomas Lagrange, the campaign relies on clarity and structure. Each composition isolates the bag and its contents, allowing the Speedy P9 to function as a defined frame. The object remains consistent, while the contents shift, turning the bag into a record of movement, use, and personal rhythm across different disciplines.