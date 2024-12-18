Jeremy Doku Stars in Nike’s New Underwear Campaign

Belgian football sensation Jeremy Doku returns as the face of Nike Underwear for a second season, starring in a vibrant new campaign for the brand’s Dri-FIT collection. Known for his electrifying speed and precision on the pitch with Manchester City F.C., Doku embodies the athletic spirit behind Nike’s performance-driven designs.

The campaign spotlights the Dri-FIT Ultra Comfort range, showcasing colorways such as “Black/Red,” “Black/Orange,” and “Black/Blue.” Designed for peak performance, these pieces feature a soft, stretchy cotton blend combined with Nike’s signature moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology, making them an ideal choice for athletes and active individuals alike.

Adding to the lineup is the Dri-FIT Essential Micro, which offers enhanced support and comfort. With features like a secure pouch, flat seams for a nearly seamless feel, and bold colorways—including a striking all-red option and a swoosh-patterned variant—this collection delivers both style and functionality.

Jeremy Doku’s dynamic presence in the campaign underscores the versatility and durability of the collection. Whether on the pitch or off, Jeremy Doku Nike Underwear is built to keep up with an active lifestyle.