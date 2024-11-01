Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Roam “Triple Black” Arrives for Winter

Nike is bringing back the Zoom Vomero 5 with a rugged twist in the “Triple Black” Roam edition, just in time for Fall/Winter 2024. Designed for outdoor adventures, this new weatherized version pairs the Vomero 5’s retro appeal with functional upgrades, making it a sleek go-to for urban and trail settings alike.

The “Triple Black” colorway keeps things understated and versatile, coating the entire upper in black with details that blend function and style. The mudguard, ripstop base, and heel tab are all reinforced for durability, while reflective accents around the lacing system and heel tab add a touch of visibility. A subtle “Racer Blue” appears on the tongue’s pull tab and the heel Swoosh logo, providing just the right pop of color to break up the monochrome look.

For fans of Nike’s retro runners and those in need of a reliable, stealthy sneaker, the Zoom Vomero 5 Roam “Triple Black” is the ideal choice. Retailing at $180 USD, it launches tomorrow, November 1, on Nike SNKRS and at select retailers, ready to tackle any terrain in style.