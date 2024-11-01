Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance SONNY Basketball Collection

Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance have unveiled a fresh SONNY Basketball capsule, celebrating ALD’s SONNY Basketball Club and the inaugural international tournament in Paris. This Fall Winter 2024 release fuses ALD’s streetwise sensibility with retro athleticwear, giving fans a full lineup of apparel and footwear that seamlessly bridges the worlds of sport and style.

Led by SONNY Youth Club players Amir Lawrence, Bryan DeLeon, and Jaden Rodriguez, the collection’s lookbook captures these young athletes in action. Featuring a mix of deep navy, rich green, and gold accents, the collection channels vintage athletic aesthetics with a modern edge. Highlights include sleek tracksuits, a varsity jacket embroidered with SONNY Basketball branding, and a range of jerseys and mesh shorts designed for both on-court functionality and streetwear appeal.

At the heart of the collection is the ALD x New Balance HESI LOW V2, a basketball sneaker dressed in the capsule’s signature navy and green palette, with luxe gold detailing adding an elevated touch. The HESI LOW V2’s design embodies ALD’s commitment to craftsmanship, integrating performance-ready features for the court while maintaining the brand’s signature style.

In a statement, Aimé Leon Dore emphasized the collection’s deeper significance, describing the players as “ambassadors of the Masaryk Community Gym” in NYC, where the SONNY Youth Club provides mentorship and an outlet for young athletes. The Paris tournament offered the team a chance to compete internationally and bring a piece of their NYC roots to a global stage.

The collection drops on November 1 at 11 a.m. ET, available through Aimé Leon Dore’s official webstore. Whether you’re after nostalgic athleticwear or ALD’s latest footwear collaboration, this capsule is a compelling homage to the fusion of NYC grit and Parisian allure.