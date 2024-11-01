Air Jordan 39 Drops in “Croix” and “Barons” Colorways

Jordan Brand has introduced two sleek new colorways for its performance-driven Air Jordan 39, a model focused more on athletic functionality than style alone.

Revealed during the NBA offseason, the latest additions—dubbed “Croix” and “Barons”—bring contrasting black and white palettes that stay true to the brand’s legacy while enhancing the shoe’s appeal for both athletes and collectors.

The Air Jordan 39 “Croix” colorway leads with a textured white base, offset by black detailing on the toe overlay and lacing system. A subtle yet eye-catching “Dark Powder Blue” Jumpman logo adorns the tongue, adding a pop of color that breaks up the monochrome look. The second design, the “Barons,” draws on the nostalgic colorway associated with Michael Jordan’s brief stint with the Birmingham Barons baseball team. This pair features a black base complemented by white accents, nodding to previous releases like the 2014 AJ1 and AJ9 in this classic style.

While an official release date remains under wraps, Jordan Brand is expected to drop the “Croix” and “Barons” Air Jordan 39s via Nike SNKRS and select retailers by year-end, priced at $200 USD each. Stay tuned for updates on these latest additions to the iconic Air Jordan series.