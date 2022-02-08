OFF-WHITE Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Fashion brand OFF-WHITE presented the Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, designed by the late brand’s founder and designer Virigil Abloh. The Sticks & Stones collection introuduces “more adult” looks, but with celebration of childhoodness and youthful games. The collection is continuing the statements of confidence and ambition made last year during Paris Fall Winter 2021 show. The tailoring is sharply done, workwear is fully present with cargo pants, quilted boots and coats with shoulder zip patches. Going forward, Off-White design studio and the New Guards Group that produces the collections are trying to strike a balance between homage and honoring Abloh’s drive for constant forward movement.