Win Metawin Becomes the Face of Prada Beauty Paradigme

Prada Beauty has appointed Thai actor Win Metawin as its new ambassador, linking the performer with the house’s Paradigme fragrance. The collaboration introduces Metawin as the face connected with the masculine identity of the scent while extending Prada Beauty’s presence across entertainment and fashion culture.

Win Metawin, whose full name is Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, was born in Bangkok in 1999. He developed a public career through acting as well as business projects that accompanied his rise within the Thai entertainment industry. His work reached wide audiences in 2020 when he appeared in the television series 2gether. The show gained strong popularity and attracted viewers across Asia and international streaming platforms.

Following that success, Metawin expanded his acting portfolio with additional television projects. One of the most visible roles came through F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, a series that adapted the well-known Japanese manga narrative for Thai television. The project further broadened his audience and strengthened his position within the region’s entertainment industry.

Alongside his acting work, Metawin has developed a relationship with luxury fashion houses and global brands. Editorial features and brand partnerships frequently place him within the international fashion environment. His appearances at fashion events and runway presentations have generated strong visibility across digital platforms and social media.

Recognition for his expanding career arrived in 2023 when Forbes included him in its 30 Under 30 Asia list. The list identifies emerging figures working across entertainment, business, and technology.

Prada previously appointed Metawin as a brand ambassador for the fashion house, strengthening his association with the Italian label. The collaboration introduced him as one of Prada’s prominent collaborators from Southeast Asia. His new role with Prada Beauty continues that relationship while extending it into the brand’s fragrance and cosmetics division.

Prada Beauty developed the fragrance concept as part of its wider beauty portfolio. The project explores masculinity through a contemporary visual language and positions the scent within a narrative connected with individuality, style, and personal presence.

Metawin’s role within the Paradigme campaign positions him as the representative of the fragrance within Prada Beauty’s visual storytelling. The collaboration connects the scent with an image of masculinity shaped through confidence, style, and performance.