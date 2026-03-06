Jake Gyllenhaal Joins Bulgari as Global Brand Ambassador

Bulgari has appointed American actor Jake Gyllenhaal as a global brand ambassador, adding the Academy Award nominee and BAFTA-winning performer to its network of celebrity faces. The Roman luxury jewelry house described the actor as someone who selects projects with substance and intention while maintaining strong connections with people beyond the screen. Bulgari views these qualities as aligned with its vision of luxury shaped through shared values, openness toward others, and lasting relationships.

Laura Burdese, Bulgari deputy CEO who will assume the role of CEO on July 1, welcomed Gyllenhaal to the house. She described the actor as representing a contemporary form of excellence grounded in integrity, empathy, and authenticity. Burdese also pointed to his artistic sensitivity and his ability to create sincere connections with people. According to her statement, these qualities reflect the core identity of the maison and the human dimension present in its work.

Born in Los Angeles in 1980, Gyllenhaal developed a wide-ranging acting career that began with early recognition for his role in the film Donnie Darko. The performance introduced him to international audiences and established a foundation for later roles across several genres. He later appeared in a series of films that received critical attention, including Brokeback Mountain, Nightcrawler, and Prisoners.

His recent projects include the action film Road House and the legal drama series Presumed Innocent, in which he portrays a prosecutor accused of murder. His schedule also includes upcoming productions such as In the Grey, Remain, and Road House 2.

Gyllenhaal expressed personal affinity with Bulgari and its creative approach. He explained that the house’s perspective on beauty and meaning resonates with him. In his words, Bulgari shows generosity toward culture, craftsmanship, and human stories. He also emphasized the role of authenticity in creative work and personal relationships. According to Gyllenhaal, authenticity grows through the connections people build and the care applied to creative work while remaining true to oneself.

The appointment places Gyllenhaal among Bulgari’s expanding group of ambassadors. The house recently announced that singer Dua Lipa joined the brand in a similar role. The ambassador roster also includes Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zendaya, Damiano David, Liu Yifei, Kim Ji-won, and Blackpink member Lisa. Bulgari maintains relationships with additional figures who appear as friends of the house, including Linda Evangelista, Oscar Isaac, and Isabella Rossellini.