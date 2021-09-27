MFW: Discover SALVATORE FERRAGAMO SS22 Collection

Discover Salvatore Ferragamo Spring Summer 2022 “Tale of Summer” collection presented during the ongoing Milano Fashion Week. Together again, energised by joy and purpose – after 12 months apart, the brand reunites with its physical fashion audience.

Our founder combined fearless invention and peerless craft to create beautiful shoes that sparked joy – and along the way became globally synonymous with Italian artisanship and design. This special season we reconnect with that wellspring of the house to present a collection that draws inspiration from the spectrum of beauty and recontextualizes it for a new time: for the now.

– from Salvatore Ferragamo

Featuring Italianate rainbow colour-palette natural hues and accents of saturated tones, the silhouettes draw inspiration from a material mid-century mix of 1960s and 1970s cinema and the functionality of workwear.

The pleasure of inhabiting a summer afternoon as it slips slowly towards dusk. The shifting natural rainbows of the landscape as the light changes. The sensation of seeing beauty with our own eyes and its delightful percolation into our perspective. The joy of engaging with those around us.

– from Salvatore Ferragamo.

Discover the whole collection on designscene.net.