Versace Menswear Spring Summer 2022 Collection at Milan Fashion Week

VERSACE is back for its first audience runway since the start of the global pandemic, the label presented the Spring Summer 2022 menswear collection in Milan during the ongoing Fashion Week. Menswear collection was shown alongside women’s outfits in the 79 look catwalk. For the season Donatella and her team were inspired by the core of the VERSACE DNA, taking the spotlight this time are colourful scarves.

“The foulard is a fundamental component of Versace’s heritage and character. It’s acted as a canvas for our iconic prints and is worn in multiple ways from knotted tops to headscarves to bag accessories, it’s a way of adding Versace attitude to any look. The foulard has been with us since the very beginning of the brand, but this season turns everything on its head, it is no longer fluid or dreamy, the scarf is provocative, sexy, wound tight,” notes Donatella Versace in her collection notes for the press.

The new VERSACE menswear Spring Summer 2022 collection in addition to taking on the classic sartorial moments from suits to it’s outerwear is also in part inspired by a sporty back-to-school moments. Varsity jackets and basketball tanktops adorned with Versace codes to even signed Donatella name are taking the spotlight on the runway.

“Menswear also stems from the foulard and presents relaxed, loose-fit pieces in printed silk. A fundamental principle of Versace menswear is the silk shirt, which originally evolved from the printed scarf. Relaxed shirting and pajama sets are clashed against form-fitting activewear, skintight latex and flirty handkerchief tops. Sharp tailoring is presented in fluo tones of yellow, orange, pink and blue,” adds Versace team talking about the menswear collection.

Discover all the menswear looks from the new Versace Menswear Spring Summer 2022 collection in our gallery:

Creative Director Donatella Versace

Stylist Jacob K

Hair Stylist Guido Palau

Makeup Artist Pat McGrath

Casting Director Piergiorgio Del Moro

Models: Alexander Olowu, David Trulík, Dusan Latinski, Fernando Lindez, Jason Gomes, Jefferson Obuseri, Joji Iwase, Mario Lopez, Momo Ndiaye, Nacho Penín, Ondrej Mokoš, Pierre Ramos, Simone Bricchi, Sora Choi, Steinberg, Victor Vuokko

