KENZO x VERDY Release Their Second SS24 Collection “Colors”

The second edition of the collaboration between KENZO, under the creative direction of Nigo, and VERDY, the Japanese visual artist, is the Spring Summer 2024 ‘Colours’ collection. The collection adds a pop of colour to the season, drawing inspiration from primary colours and their integration into the KENZO universe. New hues of the KENZO-PACE sneaker are also introduced.

The collection is clearly influenced by VERDY, who drew inspiration from skateboarding, hip-hop, manga, and his enthusiasm for youth culture, revolt, and nostalgia. Since this partnership explores the East-meets-West concept that Nigo has in mind for KENZO, VERDY is a perfect collaborator for this imaginative project. The men’s collection includes classic unbrushed molleton zip-up hoodies and sweatshirts, matching shorts, and classic, oversized T-shirts with the VERDY “KENZO PARIS” or “KP” insignia. The women’s collection include T-shirts with bold hues and unique silhouettes, a long T-shirt dress, and a boxy cropped T-shirt, all of which display the collaboration’s logo.

Accessories play a crucial role in this collection, with items such as a small tote bag in deep-sea blue canvas and baseball caps available in blue with a white logo and off-white with a yellow logo. The introduction of new color schemes for the KENZO-PACE sneaker ties the collection together, which is set to be available across the entire KENZO network on April 12th, 2024.

Take a look at the collection in the Gallery below: