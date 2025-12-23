Jakob Hess in In Between MMSCENE Exclusive

in Editorial, Exclusive, Fashion Model Mgmt Milan, Marilyn Agency, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Nevs Model Agency

Oksana Baranchykova photographs Jakob Hess with styling by Claudia Russo for a new MMSCENE exclusive.

Shirt: Burberry & Vivienne Westwood – Courtesy of Contessa Miseria Archivio, Pants: MARTYRS, Coat: Zegna – Stylist’s own

Model Jakob Hess leads editorial In Between, the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive photographed by Oksana Baranchykova and set within an urban environment shaped by transition. The story follows a modern nomad moving between boyhood and manhood, tracing moments where vulnerability meets confidence and softness meets structure. As Hess navigates the city, each space becomes a marker of growth, reflecting a contemporary view of masculinity defined by fluidity, introspection, and emotional presence.

Styled by Claudia Russo, the wardrobe features pieces from stylist’s archive, MARTYRS, Aigle, Prada, Gams Note, Yves Saint Laurent, Burberry, Vivienne Westwood, Zegna, and Wrangler. Hair and grooming by Gaia Neri support the editorial’s restrained tone, reinforcing a quiet form of strength rooted in self-awareness.

Shirt, Pants & Tie: Stylist’s own, Coat: MARTYRS, Boots: Courtesy of Contessa Miseria Archivio
Shirt & Tie: Stylist’s own, Shorts: MARTYRS
Jacket: MARTYRS
Shirt: Gams Note – Courtesy of Contessa Miseria Archivio, Jeans & Boots: Stylis’s own, Tie: Yves Saint Laurent – Stylis’s own
Shirt, Pants & Tie: Stylist’s own, Coat: MARTYRS
Shirt & Tie: Stylist’s own
Shirt, Tie & Loafers: Stylist’s own, Shorts: MARTYRS
Shirt: Burberry & Vivienne Westwood – Courtesy of Contessa Miseria Archivio, Pants: MARTYRS, Coat: Zegna – Stylist’s own, Boots: Stylist’s own
Shirt & Tie: Stylist’s own
Shirt, Tie & Loafers: Stylist’s own, Shorts: MARTYRS
Shirt: Burberry & Vivienne Westwood – Courtesy of Contessa Miseria Archivio, Pants: MARTYRS, Coat: Zegna – Stylist’s own
T-shirt & Bag: MARTYRS; Pants: Gams Note – Courtesy of Contessa Miseria Archivio, Loafers: Stylist’s own
Shirt: Gams Note – Courtesy of Contessa Miseria Archivio, Jeans: Stylis’s own, Tie: Yves Saint Laurent – Stylis’s own
Shirt: Burberry & Vivienne Westwood – Courtesy of Contessa Miseria Archivio, Pants: MARTYRS, Boots: Stylist’s own

Editorial: In Between
Photographer: Oksana Baranchykova
Stylist: Claudia Russo
Model: Jakob Hess at Fashion Model Management
MUA and grooming: Gaia Neri

Written by Jana Kostic

