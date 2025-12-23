Jakob Hess in In Between MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Jakob Hess leads editorial In Between, the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive photographed by Oksana Baranchykova and set within an urban environment shaped by transition. The story follows a modern nomad moving between boyhood and manhood, tracing moments where vulnerability meets confidence and softness meets structure. As Hess navigates the city, each space becomes a marker of growth, reflecting a contemporary view of masculinity defined by fluidity, introspection, and emotional presence.

Styled by Claudia Russo, the wardrobe features pieces from stylist’s archive, MARTYRS, Aigle, Prada, Gams Note, Yves Saint Laurent, Burberry, Vivienne Westwood, Zegna, and Wrangler. Hair and grooming by Gaia Neri support the editorial’s restrained tone, reinforcing a quiet form of strength rooted in self-awareness.

Editorial: In Between

Photographer: Oksana Baranchykova

Stylist: Claudia Russo

Model: Jakob Hess at Fashion Model Management

MUA and grooming: Gaia Neri