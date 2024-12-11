Supreme and SOREL Unveil Caribou Boots

This winter season brings an exciting fashion collaboration as Supreme joins forces with SOREL for their inaugural Fall/Winter 2024 collection. The partnership showcases a dynamic reinvention of SOREL’s well-loved Caribou Boot, tailored to the modern urban explorer and infused with Supreme’s signature street style.

The collection unveils two unique adaptations of the Caribou Boot: one featuring a bold camouflage pattern in green, brown, and black, and the other in a versatile, sleek all-black version. Both designs are built to endure severe winter weather, equipped with waterproof leather uppers and a robust, handcrafted vulcanized rubber shell. These boots are engineered to offer both supreme style and ultimate winter protection.

Прикажи ову објаву у апликацији Instagram Објава коју дели Supreme (@supremenewyork)

Enhancements include a removable felt inner made from recycled materials for easy cleaning and warmth, complemented by a faux shearling snow cuff for added insulation against the cold. The collaboration’s distinctive branding is elegantly integrated with dual-logo debossing, a red Supreme tag on the backstay, and a contrasting black SOREL stamp on the heel, making each pair instantly recognizable.

The boots will hit the market on December 12, available through Supreme’s online store, with an additional release in Asia slated for December 14. This launch is timed perfectly for winter, promising to be a staple in the seasonal rotation of fashion-forward consumers.

With this collaboration, Supreme and SOREL blend their iconic aesthetics and functional design to craft a line of footwear that’s not only a nod to contemporary fashion but also a celebration of durable craftsmanship. This partnership is set to redefine standards in the fusion of streetwear and outdoor apparel, perfectly aligning rugged functionality with urban appeal.