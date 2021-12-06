TOMMY HILFIGER COLLECTION Presented Festive Capsule Collection

American fashion house Tommy Hilfiger presented the TOMMY HILFIGER COLLECTION Festive Capsule Collection. The Festive looks are a celebration of American youth, luxury and glamour inspired by brand’s iconic designs, and it introduces a new era of high-octane aesthetics.

For the Festive Collection, Tommy Hilfiger brings the glitz and glamour of the party season with iconic silhouettes in elevated fabricatiosn and detailing, in a festive pallete of white dove, Broadway pink, rouge, black, gold and gunmetal. The pieces reference classic designs such as the “le smoking” tuxedo, mixed with impeccably crafted varsity jackets. The collection provides piece for perfect statement cocktail dressing with it’s metallic fil coupé silk dresses, enchanting jeweled details, jacquard tailoring and re-worked intarsia sweaters.

The TOMMY HILFIGER COLLECTION Festive Capsule will be available worldwide on tommy.com starting early December 2021.