Tommy Hilfiger Taps Lucien Laviscount for Accessories Campaign

Tommy Hilfiger introduces the Tommy Hilfiger Spring Summer 2026 Watch and Jewelry campaign starring Lucien Laviscount as Brand Ambassador. The campaign focuses on personal styling and defined accessories, presenting watches and jewelry as essential elements that shape presence and intention.

The Spring Summer Men’s Watch and Jewelry Collection anchors the offering with updated timepieces grounded in recognizable design cues. The TH Oxford draws from the brand’s iconic Oxford shirt. Its 36mm tonneau case frames a navy sunray dial textured to echo the weave of the shirt. The structure of the case and dial defines a controlled silhouette that connects directly to the brand’s apparel codes.

The Stewart introduces a 40mm polished case paired with a white gloss enamel dial. A faux skeleton sub-dial positioned at 12 o’clock adds architectural depth and visual structure. The dial layout emphasizes proportion and clarity, maintaining focus on construction and detailing.

Men’s jewelry expands on nautical references associated with the brand. Anchor and rope motifs appear across two-tone stainless steel and gold-plated designs. Signature flag details accent necklaces and bracelets.

The Spring Summer 2026 Watch and Jewelry collection is manufactured by The Movado Group Inc. under license from Tommy Hilfiger. Movado oversees global distribution through wholly owned subsidiaries and exclusive agreements with international distributors. The collection will be available on the Tommy Hilfiger website, expanding the watch and jewelry category.