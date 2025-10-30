Calvin Klein and Jung Kook Revive ‘90s Denim Cool

Jung Kook makes his anticipated return to Calvin Klein, once again stepping into the role of global ambassador for the brand’s newest denim campaign. The partnership, which first brought together the BTS member’s commanding stage persona and the brand’s minimalist aesthetic, evolves here into a sharper, more defined vision. Teased through a moody social video shared earlier this month, the campaign generated instant attention, signaling another high-impact moment for both Jung Kook and Calvin Klein.

Captured by Mert Alas in New York City, the campaign channels a sense of cinematic cool through stark lighting, industrial architecture, and pared-back styling. Jung Kook wears a full-denim look, a shearling-trimmed leather jacket, and pieces that bridge nostalgia with precision. The direction feels intimate, focusing less on spectacle and more on the quiet tension of presence, a reflection of how Calvin Klein continues to approach its muses.

The collection itself leans into the 1990s, a defining era for the label. Key silhouettes include the low-waisted, loose-fit Barrel Jean and the Darted Carpenter Jean, featuring contrast stitching and utility details. The classic 90s Straight Jean makes its return in new washes, reinforcing the season’s focus on denim as a statement in itself. The line also introduces the CK Emblem print, a reinterpreted monogram that appears across jeans and trucker jackets, injecting the collection with a sense of uniform modernity.

For Jung Kook, this campaign extends his ongoing role as one of fashion’s most visible crossovers from music. His ability to navigate between performance and stillness mirrors Calvin Klein’s visual language, sleek, confident, and stripped to essentials. The collaboration continues to shape how global pop figures influence the fashion dialogue, not through loud styling but through quiet authority.

As the new collection becomes available online, the partnership underscores the synergy between K-pop’s international reach and Calvin Klein’s cultural roots. Through Jung Kook’s lens, denim becomes more than a staple, it’s a statement of self-assured simplicity, grounded in authenticity and ease.