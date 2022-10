Supermodel and actor Jon Kortajarena stars on the cover of Italian Icon Magazine‘s October 2022 Let Me Dream edition lensed by fashion photographer Daniel Riera. In charge of styling was Nono Vázquez, with grooming from beauty artist Iván Gómez.

For the cover Jon is wearing coat from Dolce & Gabbana, Dior boxers, and Prada boots.

Photography © Daniel Riera for Icon Magazine – iconmagazine.it