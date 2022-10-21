MMSCENE GUIDE: Men’s Puffer Jackets

Fall is almost here, so our team decided to prepare a full guide on our favorite puffer jackets of this season. Puffer jackets stood out this year as one of the leading fall trends and became a piece that will find its place in the wardrobe of everyone who follows fashion. Although until just a few seasons ago they were reserved exclusively for fans of winter sports and ski slopes, they found their way to the catwalk making them one of the most desirable items of clothing. They mostly come with feathers or papery filling, so they are the best way to keep warm during the coldest days, and the diverse range of models will satisfy everyone’s taste. In the current collections, they come with a slight shift, so there is an excellent selection of lacquered or artificial leather models, while the choice of colors is various.

NANUSHKA Tan Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket

Starting off with an essential piece for every wardrobe, a tan leather puffer jacket, made from vegan leather. This Nanushka fit is perfect for cold windy days, featuring a detachable hood at funnel neck. The jacket also features a press-stud closure and flap and welt pockets wich add to jacket’s casual and cool fit. You can combine it with your favorite all black outfit, or play with beige and brown tones, and you’re good to go.

Available for $995 USD – BUY HERE



DIESEL Gray W-Ralle Down Jacket

Glenn Martens brought a huge change in Diesel world, making it the IT brand of the season, with his innovative designs. One of them is definetly this out of the ordinary Grey W-Ralle Down jacket. The insulated quilted garment-dyed ripstop jacket made from polyester features smocking throughout, making it look almost washed-denim like. The logo-engraved silver-tone hardware enhaces this out of the ordinary jacket and makes it truly a standout piece you can wear and be the centre of attention.

Available for $770 USD – BUY HERE





RICK OWENS Black Duvet Jumbo Peter Down Jacket

The oversized fit is definetly one of the biggest trends in the past few years, so we couldn’t do this list without Rick Owens Black Duvet Jumbo Peter Down Jacket. The quilted down-filled nylon satin knee length jacket features a zip closure, seam pockets at wasit and of course logo-engraved silver-tone hardware. If you’re a fan of monochromatic yet not ordinary look, this Rick Owens fit is definetly for you.

Available for $2715 USD – BUY HERE





POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF) Black Center Down Jacket

Filled with duck down and duck feathers, this Post Archive Faction (PAF) jacket brings a perfect solution for this fall. The black nylon taffeta jacket provides a simple solution for everyday outfits, with a touch of details like offset two-way zip closure and concealed bungee-style drawstring at hem.

Available for $1290 USD – BUY HERE





MOOSE KNUCKLES Yellow Post Malone Edition 3Q Down Jacket

Part of the exclusive collaboration between musician and rapper Post Malone and Moose Knuckles, this Yellow 3Q Down Jacket is a piece you need in your closet. Definetly not an ordinary pick for this fall season, the quilted down-filled cotton canvas jacket features a wood like print throughout, which already reminds you of the fall season, right? Given that Moose Knuckles is one of the brands with highest quality of temperature rating and thermal insulation, you won’t need anything more than this jacket.

Available for $1065 USD – BUY HERE





GUCCI Khaki Jumbo GG Down Jacket

We love a good mongoram jacket, don’t you? That’s why we needed to include this Gucci Khaki Jumbo GG Down jacket into our list. Made in evergreen mix color, which is definetly a hit this season, this quilted down-filled nylon canvas jacket features jacquard logo pattern throught, bungee-style drawstring at hood, stand collar, elasticized cuffs and full satin lining. A stylish yet practical solution filled with goose down and feathers.

Available for $2980 USD – BUY HERE



CASABLANCA White & Blue Casablanca Air Puffer Jacket

Parisian brand Casablanca continues to release their signature vintage like pieces, this White & Blue Air Puffer jacket is no different. Made from quilted padded nylon taffeta, the red, white, blue jacket offers a perfect 80s vibe while still maintaining the Parisian chic the brand is also known for. The jacket also features rib knit lining at stand collar, rubberized logo patch at chest and sleeve and concelad zip pockets.

Available for $1495 USD – BUY HERE





NEMEN® Grey Darko Down Jacket

If you’re a fan of utilitarian and technically focused clothing, than search no more, this NemeN jacket is the one for you. Filled with down and recycled feathers, the Long sleeve down-filled quilted nylon satin jacket in grey. Following its rather simple design the jacket features a detachable logo-printed zip pocket with cinch strap and Velcro tab at sleeve. Easy to combine with everything, this light grey jacket will provide you a cool streetwear look.

Available for $1650 USD – BUY HERE



MISBHV Gray Monogram Insulated Jacket

One monogram jacket clearly is not enough for us, so we’re including this MISBHV Gray Insulated Jacket int our Fall guide. The insulated quilted polyester and cotton-blend canvas jacket features jacquard woven logo pattern throught in contrasting black color. Featuring a stand collar and zip closure it presents a great fit for your casual, sport casual or street wear.

Available for $1085 USD – BUY HERE





WOOYOUNGMI Blue Stand Collar Down Jacket

Last but not least, we give a chance to a more pastel fit from Wooyoungmi. The quilted down-filled stretch polyester-blend corduroy jacket in pastel blue colour offers a nice touch of colour to your dark fall outfit. The slightly oversized fit with flap pockets, provides you to choose whether you’re going for a casual wear or evening wear, either way, this Wooyoungmi fit will not go unnoticed.

Available for $1440 USD –BUY HERE