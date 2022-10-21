MMSCENE GUIDE: How To Resell Air Jordans

Air Jordan sneakers draw a great deal of attention and have a huge fan following. Since their introduction in 1985, the sneaker that permanently revolutionized the basketball sneaker culture inspired a worldwide frenzy not only among basketball fans but also the fashion savvy crowd. Every variant on the concept of these sneakers finds a consumer, from the traditional models that are embellished merely with the silhouette of the great basketballer to the very elaborate ones.

The Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 11, and Air Jordan 12 are most popular silhouettes. They limited edition sneakers are flying off the shelves in a heartbeat. Because of their ever-increasing appeal, their resale market price has reached an all-time high. The sneaker resale culture has risen dramatically in recent years and is regarded as a growing alternative financial route, particularly among Millennials and Gen Z. Given the present growth of the aftermarket industry, this would be a good moment for anyone searching for additional sources of income to hop on board. However, there are a few things to consider before reselling your sneakers. What are the expenses? We’re here to help you turn your shoes into money. Take a look at our in-depth guide below.

How to Get Inventory

Researching the market is the first and most crucial stage in the process. The most effective method to achieve this is via the well-known sneaker apps, which will provide you with all the information you need, including the style options, pricing, and forthcoming releases. You will receive valuable insights from the information that will undoubtedly aid you on your road to resale. Naturally, when it comes to Nike, their SNKRS app is the best place to find out about the most recent drops and exclusive releases. The app is Nike’s primary distribution route for their highly sought-after, limited-edition footwear as well as the insider details about them, including drawings, sketches, and more.

Nike’s official app can also be your main source of information. It will show you the available items and provide you with a unique tailored experience.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for on the apps, the next place to look are retailers like Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Finish Line. Foot Locker is an established company known for its multi-brand stores all over the world. In recent years, both Foot Locker and Finish Line have been active in informing sneakerheads about new products, release dates, and retail pricing.

Which Platform to Use

While there are many ways to resell your shoes. like flipping them hand-to-hand to people you know, dropping them off at large consignment retailers, the easiest way is list them on eBay, or sell them through websites such as StockX and apps like GOAT.

GOAT is the ideal venue for either selling your Jordans for the asking price or leaving them for the highest bidder. The marketplace is open to all vendors, new and old. However, the goods must be validated by specialists.

eBay is the global leader in this retail area. Like its competitors, its Authenticity Guarantee program hires an independent panel of industry experts to check each shoe sold for more than $150.

StockX is specifically developed for reselling footwear and accessories. It enables sellers to check their competitors’ prices and costs at every time. This is beneficial since it allows sellers to easily monitor and track the pricing and amount of items sold.

The seller fees differ between platforms, so do your homework before making your ultimate decision. The seller fees at GOAT are determined by your location and the address linked with your seller account, and start at $5. eBay handles seller fees differently; they will charge you an 8% seller fee on the entire price of sale only if your sneakers are worth more than $150. And StockX charges a 10% commission on your selling price. Of course, if you want to sell more pairs, the pricing will change according to the quantity of items.

How to Make Money Reselling Air Jordans

The following is the first piece of general advice on how to resell Jordans. You don’t just buy a pair of sneakers and start selling them the next day. If it were so simple, everybody would know about it. There are, however, dos and don’ts, just as in every other type of business. And we’ll go through each one individually right now! It’s important to be aware of both upcoming and previous releases.

Always choose the appropriate price for your sneakers. Although it could be challenging at first, it becomes simpler as you gain expertise. If you overprice the sneakers, they won’t sell because consumers will locate a less expensive option. However, you also don’t want to mark down your sneakers and lose money. Therefore, constantly research the industry before offering your sneakers.

Everyone in the sneaker game should have a fundamental understanding of the history of the Air Jordan brand. Conduct a research on which Air Jordans are most popular and which have a higher resale value. Why are previous releases significant? To put it simply, sneakerheads are an emotional group. They love sneakers with a history, and occasionally the context of every release is everything to them. That essentially means that a sneaker might be extremely popular without it being a collaboration. Retros, however, are usually well-liked by everybody.

Upcoming Air Jordan releases

Keeping up with the frequent releases of new Air Jordan sneakers may be challenging. If you’re tired of searching for information on the arrival of the latest releases yourself, we’ve collected a comprehensive list of all the forthcoming styles that you should keep an eye out for.

Air Jordan 4 ‘Midnight Navy’

Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2022 lineup is slowly being unveiled, and the newest pair is a fresh take on the Air Jordan 4, the ‘Midnight Navy.’ With its color blocking design, it is evocative of the original Air Jordan 4 ‘White Cement,’ with a simple color swap from red to navy. Jordan Brand has announced that the “Midnight Navy” Air Jordan 4 will be available for $210 on Oct. 29 via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 1 High ‘Lost & Found’

The Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found” might be the most anticipated 2022 release. The ‘Lost & Found’ are a reimagined version of the classic Chicago coloway and pay tribute to Mom & Pop Shops.. The shoe includes distressed, aged design details throughout and was inspired by its 1994 predecessor. The leather on the collar, mid-panel, and toe, for example, is heavily cracked, which contrasts with the dusty finish of the outsole and scuffs all over the package. To add to the narrative, the Jumpman has included a vintage-inspired invoice with each pair. The Lost & Found Jordan 1s are scheduled for release on November 19th via the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 ‘Violet Ore’

James Whitner’s Parisian-inspired fashion retailer A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand will be releasing a special collaborative edition of the Jordan 4 in November. The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 ‘Violet Ore’ comes in a Violet Ore, Medium Ash, Black, Muslin, and Burgundy Crush color scheme. The sneaker sports a Purple base with a Cream rubber sole. Other elements include ‘Nike Air’ heel tabs, a polished branded symbol on the lateral collar, and a quilted sockliner and insoles. “It’s about where you’re going” and “It’s not about the shoes” writing is placed under the back pull tabs. Co-branded tongues, hangtags, and unique packaging round out the design.

The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 ‘Violet Ore’ is set to release this November via amamaniere.com and the Nike SNKRS app for a retail price of $225.

Air Jordan 1 High ‘Gorge Green’

This new colorway of the Air Jordan 1 is done in a ‘Gorge Green/White-Metallic Silver’ color combination, similar to the Air Jordan 1 High OG Bordeaux. The White leather base is offset with Green overlays and Silver accents on the Swoosh and Wings branding. The style is completed by green laces, a white midsole, and a green rubber outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG ‘Gorge Green’ is a fresh new Jordan 1 colorway that will be released in a similar blocking as the CO.JP ‘Midnight Navy’ and “Bordeaux” designs from 2020 and 2021.

Air Jordan 11 ‘Cherry’

Jordan Brand will drop a completely new ‘Cherry’ hue not seen previously, at least on the Mid. The Air Jordan 11 Cherry is reminiscent to Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 11 PE “OU,” however the patent leather rand around the sneaker is a brighter red than the Sooner Crimson. The upper is made of white mesh with Cherry Red highlights, most notably on the Jumpman on the heel and across the tongue. The sneaker is finished with a white midsole and a transparent outsole.

Keep an eye out for this pair on December 10th at SNKRS and select retailers.