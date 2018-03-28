MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Alan Soule by Michelle Genevieve Gonzales
Fashion photographer Michelle Genevieve Gonzales captured Righteous One story exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS featuring the handsome Alan Soule. In charge of styling was Ramon Brown, who for the session selected pieces from Maison Maison Margiela, Balenciaga, Dr Martens, Dior Homme, Comme Des Garçons Homme Plus, Skingraft, Versace, Rag and Bone, Lanvin, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, and Zana Bayne.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For more of the session continue below:
Harness: Maison Maison Margiela
Jacket: Vintage
Pants: Balenciaga
Boots: Dr Martens
Jacket: Dior Homme
Shirt: Comme Des Garçons Homme Plus
Pants: Stylists Own
Leather Garter: Skingraft
Shoes: Versace collection
Shirt: Rag and Bone
Underwear : Maison Maison Margiela
boots: Dr. Martens
Faux Leather Jacket: commes des garçons
homme plus
Underwear: Maison Margiela
Pants: vintage
Scarf: Lanvin
Boots: Dr. Martens
Jacket: vintage
Top: stylists own
Pants: Calvin Klein 205W39NYC
Jacket: Comme Des Garçons Homme plus
Belt: Zana Bayne
Model: Alan Soule
Stylist: Ramon Brown
Photographer: Michelle Genevieve Gonzales – www.enfoquelumierphotography.com
