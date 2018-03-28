MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Alan Soule by Michelle Genevieve Gonzales

Alan Soule

Fashion photographer Michelle Genevieve Gonzales captured Righteous One story exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS featuring the handsome Alan Soule. In charge of styling was Ramon Brown, who for the session selected pieces from Maison Maison Margiela, Balenciaga, Dr Martens, Dior Homme, Comme Des Garçons Homme Plus, Skingraft, Versace, Rag and Bone, Lanvin, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, and Zana Bayne.

For more of the session continue below:


Alan Soule

Harness: Maison Maison Margiela
Jacket: Vintage
Pants: Balenciaga
Boots: Dr Martens

Alan Soule

Jacket: Dior Homme
Shirt: Comme Des Garçons Homme Plus
Pants: Stylists Own
Leather Garter: Skingraft
Shoes: Versace collection

Alan Soule

Shirt: Rag and Bone
Underwear : Maison Maison Margiela
boots: Dr. Martens

Alan Soule

Faux Leather Jacket: commes des garçons
homme plus
Underwear: Maison Margiela
Pants: vintage
Scarf: Lanvin
Boots: Dr. Martens

Alan Soule

Jacket: vintage
Top: stylists own
Pants: Calvin Klein 205W39NYC

Alan Soule

Alan Soule

Jacket: Comme Des Garçons Homme plus
Belt: Zana Bayne

Alan Soule

Alan Soule

Model: Alan Soule
Stylist: Ramon Brown
Photographer: Michelle Genevieve Gonzales – www.enfoquelumierphotography.com

