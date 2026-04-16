Denim Tears Expands Its Denim Program for Spring Summer 2026

Denim Tears builds its Spring Summer 2026 release around a campaign featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill with her children Zion, Selah, Joshua (YG Marley), John, Sara, and Micah, photographed by Liam MacRae. The images place the family in close formation, wearing pieces from across the full collection.

The collection marks the return of the Denim Tears Denim program, bringing back its original structure while introducing new elements. The Jacquard Cotton Wreath leads this update, applied across garments and accessories. It appears on the Trucker Jacket and Baggy jeans, and continues through the Bucket Hat, Denim Cap, and Tote Bag.

Dirty wash, light-blue, faded, and distressed finishes appear across the Trucker Jacket, Straight Leg, and Baggy fits. Each variation adjusts the tone of the denim, shaping how the garments read through texture and wear.

The core of the collection relies on heavyweight 14 oz denim, offered in Light Wash and Dirty Wash. These fabrics provide structure across the silhouettes, maintaining consistency in weight and form. The Trucker Jacket uses the same fabrications and finishes, aligning it with the rest of the lineup.

A second fabrication introduces 13 oz Japanese Selvedge denim, used for the Selvedge Denim in its unwashed state. Woven on traditional shuttle looms, this material retains its original surface, without additional processing.

Discover Full Campaign on DSCENE

All pieces are cut, sewn, and washed in the United States, applying the same production process across returning styles and new additions. Denim Tears Denim SS26 becomes available Friday, April 17 via Denim Tears website. The collection will also be available in-store at Africa Diaspora Goods at 176 Spring Street and Denim Tears Atlanta in Lenox Square.