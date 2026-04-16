Berluti Traces Its Craft With Lee Jun Ho in Film Series

Berluti introduces A Journey in Craft, a film series featuring brand ambassador Lee Jun Ho that follows the Maison’s production across Italy and France. The project unfolds as a multi-episode narrative, beginning in Italy before continuing in Paris later in Fall 2026.

The first sequence centers on Italy, where Berluti grounds its operations. The opening episode takes place inside the Manifattura in Ferrara, a site where more than 300 artisans carry out the brand’s production. The film presents this environment as a place of precision, where each stage of shoemaking unfolds through defined gestures and techniques. Materials move through a sequence of steps that lead from raw form to finished product, with attention placed on the details that define the outcome.

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Within this setting, Jun Ho engages directly with the artisans. Conversations reveal the approach behind their work, with each craftsperson contributing knowledge built through repetition and practice. The episode focuses on the construction of Berluti’s Alessandro Oxford shoe, tracing its development through each phase. It also introduces the patina process, a defining element of the brand’s leather treatment.

The second episode shifts to Venice, where Berluti draws part of its visual and material direction. The city serves as a reference point for the brand’s use of color and its approach to leather. Known as La Serenissima, Venice provides a setting shaped by water, light, and stone.

As he travels along the Grand Canal, the film draws a link between the qualities of Venice and the characteristics of Berluti’s Venezia leather. The surface of the material, shaped through patina, echoes the variations found in the city’s environment. Light shifts across water and architecture, creating a visual rhythm that aligns with the treatment of the leather.

Jun Ho appears in Berluti garments throughout the series, including a Forestière jacket in light linen during the Venice sequence. Its lilac tone reflects the color of the sky at sunset, reinforcing the connection between environment and design.

The series will continue with a second sequence set in Paris, where Jun Ho will experience Berluti’s bespoke process. This upcoming chapter will focus on tailoring and bootmaking workshops, extending the narrative into another key part of the Maison’s operations.