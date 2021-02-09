in Advertising Campaigns, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020 Campaigns

Malik Anderson is the Face of AMBUSH Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Photographer Ethan James Green captured the first ever Ambush campaign featuring Malik Anderson

AMBUSH
©AMBUSH, Photography by Ethan James Green

The handsome Malik Anderson teams up with Anok Yai for the first ever AMBUSH campaign lensed by fashion photographer Ethan James Green. Styling is work of Carlos Nazario, with beauty from hair stylist Jawara, and makeup artist Susie Sobol. In charge of creative direction was Yoon Ahn, with creative consultation from Gary Horton, and set design by Julia Wagner.

AMBUSH
©AMBUSH, Photography by Ethan James Green

These strong (re)beginnings are reflected in the casting. Anok and Malik are young, but with a timeless and powerful maturity and elegance. They capture the spirit of AMBUSH — the youths we once were, and still carry a piece of inside ourselves. Photographed together, Anok and Malik capture the state we wish us to be in — at ease with friends, with a partner, with the people we hang best with. Because, of course, a comfort zone isn’t just physical — it’s a feeling. A feeling of home.” – from Ambush

AMBUSH
©AMBUSH, Photography by Ethan James Green
Malik Anderson
©AMBUSH, Photography by Ethan James Green
Malik Anderson
©AMBUSH, Photography by Ethan James Green
Malik Anderson
©AMBUSH, Photography by Ethan James Green
Malik Anderson
©AMBUSH, Photography by Ethan James Green

ad campaignsMenswearSS21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alpha Dia

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Alpha Dia by Dietmar Herbert
HERMÈS

Sang Woo Kim Models HERMÈS Spring Summer 2021 Collection