Alexandre Cunha & Alpha Dia Model Kiton Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection

Top models Alexandre Cunha and Alpha Dia star in Kiton Uomo‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 lookbook. Kiton’s AW20 collection explores the suit as the symbol of understated elegance, while the sportswear looks focus on leisure.

“Deconstructed and designed to be worn by Kiton men on different occasions, this season’s suits can be paired with a sophisticated turtleneck or denim shirt and tastefully styled with perfectly-fitting jeans (an iconic piece in recent collections) or cotton trousers and sneakers for refined contrast.

A focus on materials has always been a cornerstone of Kiton. As such, the jacket almost becomes a knitwear piece, thanks to its sartorial crafting techniques and the 4-ply cashmere yarn, embracing the body and flexing with the wearer, ensuring absolute freedom of movement. Worn like a pullover in and out of the office, jackets accompany the Kiton man even during his time off, relaxing in a chalet in Cortina d’Ampezzo or on chilly days in St. Moritz, defined by the contrast of light and dark hues reminiscent of ‘80s and ‘90s aesthetics.

Sartorial, water-repellent pieces protect from the cold, such as the performance jacket with a graphene padding for perfect heat regulation. Ultralight cashmere defines this unique sports collection, harnessing the nanotechnology of the material while blending it with nylon to create one of the most advanced, innovative fibres on the market today, giving rise to a chic double cashmere coat without hems or facing, a must-have from Kiton, and a college-style bomber jacket in looped cashmere pile, unique to the brand. Designed to accompany the wearer in every occasion, these garments offer a wide range of weights thanks to different production methods: from the Astrakhan-effect knitwear yarn piece with a wind and rain-proof waistcoat on the inside, up to the reversible ‘761’, a must-have look this season featuring a cashmere shell, goose down fill and water-repellent fabric lining, offered in two lengths.“

Courtesy of © Kiton / Purple PR