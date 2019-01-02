VIDEO: An Afternoon With MMSCENE Cover Star ANDERS HAYWARD

Pin 50 Shares



Taking the cover story of MMSCENE Magazine‘s January 2019 issue is top model ANDERS HAYWARD at Supa Model Management and Unsigned Group in London. Anders who’s also a successful actor and dancer talks to MMSCENE about his idols, annoying habits, treasured possessions and the best kiss!

In charge of the short film starring Anders was London based Director Ruby Brown while the styling for the session is work of Christopher Maul, Anders was photographed by Balint Barna.

MMSCENE 28, January 2019 issue is out now in print & digital and it features a full interview with Anders as well as a striking fashion editorial – available in our store.